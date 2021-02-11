WBI Investments Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 141,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

