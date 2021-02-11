WBI Investments Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WBI Investments lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $144.50. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.