WBI Investments Acquires 304,949 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WBI Investments boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1,604.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,949 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises 1.0% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WBI Investments owned 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,001,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 23,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

