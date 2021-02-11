Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

