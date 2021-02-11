Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Watford has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTRE shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

