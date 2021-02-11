Walter Klenz Sells 7,706 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.49. 320,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.