Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

