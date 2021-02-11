Wade G W & Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,667 shares of company stock valued at $87,370,429. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

TXN opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $176.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

