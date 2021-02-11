Wade G W & Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its 200-day moving average is $225.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

