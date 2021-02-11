Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 144,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 93,465 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $382.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.59 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.72.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

