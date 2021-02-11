W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $376.53. 1,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.40 and its 200 day moving average is $377.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

