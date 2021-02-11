W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.95 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

