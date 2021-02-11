W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.79-455.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.29 million.W. R. Grace & Co. also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.63-3.93 EPS.

Shares of GRA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $60.23. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

GRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

