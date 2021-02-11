Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. Vontier also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.55 EPS.

Vontier stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

