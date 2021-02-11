Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.29 ($74.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.88 ($64.56). The stock had a trading volume of 740,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. Vonovia SE has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.89 and its 200-day moving average is €57.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

