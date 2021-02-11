Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Down 92.1% in January

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VBIO stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vitality Biopharma has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Vitality Biopharma alerts:

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.