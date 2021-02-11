Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Jason R. Vanderbrink Sells 15,498 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VSTO stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.