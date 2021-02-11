Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) Shares Up 72.7%

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) shares shot up 72.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,862,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 792% from the average session volume of 432,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

