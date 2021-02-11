Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

JOET stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,901. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

