Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

