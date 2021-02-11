Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
