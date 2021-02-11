Vincera Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincera Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the January 14th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vincera Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vincera Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vincera Pharma alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vincera Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Vincera Pharma stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Vincera Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

About Vincera Pharma

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes VIP152 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors/nonHodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate for solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes; and VIP924 for B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vincera Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincera Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.