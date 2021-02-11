VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
CSA opened at $61.34 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.