VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CSA opened at $61.34 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.