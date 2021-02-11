VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
NASDAQ CSA opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $62.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.