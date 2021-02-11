VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ CSA opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $62.05.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.