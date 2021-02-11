VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CID)

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

CID stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

