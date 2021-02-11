Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,301. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Earnings History for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

