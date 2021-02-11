Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,301. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.