Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,821 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. 140166 cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $303.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $374.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

