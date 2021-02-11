Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.62 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $31,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $34,604,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

