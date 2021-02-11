Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.31 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5,574.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

