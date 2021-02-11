Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $32,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

