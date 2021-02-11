Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,634 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

GE opened at $11.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

