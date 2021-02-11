Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

