Venus Market Cap Achieves $306.59 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 148.5% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $36.61 or 0.00076611 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $306.59 million and approximately $74.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,762.42 or 0.99954271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,374,912 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

