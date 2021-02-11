Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 3.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.28% of Ventas worth $418,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 390,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 38,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,379. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

