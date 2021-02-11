Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

