Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $773,699.86 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32.

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84.

Shares of VEEV opened at $310.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $319.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

