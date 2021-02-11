Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

VCM opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$325.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Sumit Kumar bought 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,912.00.

About Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

