Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $43,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $51,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 342,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. 24,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

