Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $58,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,534,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.98. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,787. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

