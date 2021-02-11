Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $201,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.82. 191,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $176.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,667 shares of company stock valued at $87,370,429. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

