Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 268,023 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,023 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $99,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,734. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

