Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $218.00 at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.95.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $205.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.81.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

