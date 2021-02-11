Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,791.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $390,218.56 and approximately $65,791.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 243.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00086067 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062510 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

