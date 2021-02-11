Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.06. 60,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.