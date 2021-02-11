Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.98. 3,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $218.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.