Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $109,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.68. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

