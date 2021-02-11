Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

