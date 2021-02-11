Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

