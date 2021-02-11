Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $228.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.