Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Reduced by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VV stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

