Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $370,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 136,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

